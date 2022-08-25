Chairman and Mayor's Youth Council is Seeking Youth Leaders for the 2022-2023 School Year

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- In an effort to increase youth leaders within the community the Chairman and Mayor's youth leadership council is seeking new members for the 2022 to the 2023 school year.
Winnebago County Board Chairman, Joseph Chiarelli said the youth who will eventually join the youth council will learn skills that they can use for the future.
"Working together as a group, working with the youth, working in the community and working with community members- this is something that they can take with them for the rest of their lives," he said.
"I think it is very important to have to youth engaged at this level and to have the connection and the communication with governmental officials, I am very excited about it."
Winnebago and Rockford county is taking the initiative to promote diversity in the council and get hands on experience with how the government works and building skills they can use to initiate change.
Every high school student within Winnebago County is eligible to apply and of those selected nine to twelve sophomores and juniors will be considered through application or nomination.
Erich Von Gillern, a substance youth prevention specialist, says the youth tell the story in a way that is far more deeper than others and it's worth it to listen to them.
"These kids have a lot to say and I think they can really show us a lot of perspective as far as youth goes, and they know a lot more than we give them credit."
The deadline for the application is September 5th.