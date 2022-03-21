Belvidere School District approves new grading system

BELVIDERE (WREX) — For years, all students in the Belvidere School District brought home number grades between one and four, but Superintendent Daniel Woestman says that created issues, especially for older students.
Shifting to a 1,2,3,4 system similar to what elementary students experience is really difficult for a middle and high school environment," Woestman said. "It's not how most of our family and parents experienced their high school setting."
Starting next school year, the district will move back to a more traditional, percentage-based system which hands out letter grades (A,B,C,D,F) with those percentages.
The goal of the change according to Woestman is to make communication between students, teachers and parents.
"A percentage you know 0 to 100% system is just going to be easier for parents to understand, grasp and help their student with," Woestman said.
What won't change is the district's proficiency based system. In short, it breaks classes down into subsections to help isolate where a student might be struggling in a course. In the case a student fails a course, the system would only require students redo subsections they fail instead of entire classes, getting them back on track faster.
For example, if a student takes a math class and aces multiplication and division, but fails fractions, the student would retake fractions instead of the entire math class.
The grading system also solidifies an incentive for students to take AP classes and dual credit courses at colleges. Students can receive a 5.0 GPA by acing these courses instead of standard coursework which maxes out at 4.0. This plan was already in place, but not specified in the grading policy until now.
The elementary students will stay on the number system.
All changes are effective starting next school year.