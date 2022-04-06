Belvidere School District appoints new superintendent; what she hopes to bring to the table

UPDATE: BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere School District 100 is turning a new leaf. On Wednesday night, the Board of Education appointed Dr. Cassandra Schug as the new Superintendent of Schools.
It comes after the current Belvidere Superintendent Dr. Daniel Woestman announced his resignation in January.
Dr. Schug tells 13 News she feels excited, honored and ready to hit the ground running as the new district leader.
Her journey begins on the first of July. She's confident with strong relationships, the future of Belvidere schools will be bright.
Out of six candidates, the board felt extremely confident and ended up voting unanimously for one.
According to Board President Allison Reid-Niemiec, it was a quick process thanks to the qualifications and commitment Dr. Schug presents.
"A really stand out individual in regards to passion to education; in regards to the overall desire to see students reach their ultimate protentional," said Reid-Niemiec.
"I want to be approachable. I want to be visible. I want to have a pulse on those issues that are most important to our students, to our staff, to our community members so I can be responsive to their concerns and proactive," explained Dr. Schug.
The first female superintendent for Belvidere has served 25 years in education. She continues to climb the leader having been a teacher, principal, and for the last 11 years, superintendent. She hopes to build upon the successes she found in Watertown, Wisconsin.
"In Watertown, we worked really hard on raising our graduation rate and we worked really hard on executing really clear academic goals, while also building a really strong climate and culture. I think all of those things, as what I read through what the staff and community is interested in Belvidere, are a good match for my skills," said Dr. Schug.
Schug wants to help the board make Belvidere a district destination.
"A focus on student excellence whether you are going on to college, whether you are going on to a trade school, whether you are going directly into the work force," said Reid-Niemiec when asked what legacies Dr. Woestman had a hand in that she would like see continue. "Always wanting to be the best we can be."
Dr. Schug says planning for post secondary schooling or the next phase after schooling is crucial and she hopes to continue the steps Dr. Woestman has taken.
"Making sure each student has a plan. So what it is going to look like after graduation for each individual student so no one is walking out that door without a really clear idea and vision for the future," explained Dr. Schug.
Finding the perfect fit and hoping to show students they're supported in academics and in life.
The district will hold a meet-and-greet for Dr. Schug in June. All are welcome to attend. Dr. Daniel Woestman's last day is June 30.
