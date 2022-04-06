Belvidere School District announces new Superintendent

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The Belvidere School District has announced their new Superintendent.
Dr. Cassandra Schug has been hired as the Superintendent of Schools beginning July 1, according to a release from the school district.
The school district says Schug has served as an educator in Wisconsin and Illinois for the last 25 years, last serving as Superintendent of the Watertown Unified School District in Wisconsin for the last 11 years.
She has also served positions in schools in West Bend, Wis., West Allis, Wis., and McHenry, Ill.
Schug will succeed Dr. Daniel Woestman, who has served as Belvidere Superintendent since 2016.
