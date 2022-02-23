Belvidere becomes latest school district to make masks optional

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Another school in the Stateline has made masks optional.
The Belvidere Board of Education voted Monday night to make masks optional for students and staff.
The decision came after an Illinois appellate court struck down the state's appeal to reinstate mask mandates in schools, local school districts are revising their masking protocols.
Belvidere joins RPS 205, Freeport, North Boone, Dixon, Ashton-Franklin Center, Oregon, Byron, Meridian and Harlem as other school districts which have made masks optional.
Despite masks being optional in schools, they are still required on school buses, part of a federal mandate.