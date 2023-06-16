Beloit College breaks ground on million dollar renovations

Beloit, Wi. — Today Beloit College hosted a ceremonial ground breaking for the $10 million renovation project of the Colonel Robert H. Morse Library
In February 2022, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced the project would receive $9 million through the Neighborhood Investment Fund. The other $1 million would be provided by the college.
The building has not seen any renovations since the 1990s, "this building was built in the 60s. So it definitely has that 60s feel to it. It'll be exciting to have it renovated with a whole new outside -new roof blue sides, new windows- and then renovated first and second floor. The first floor will be the home base of Impact Beloit" Beloit College President-Elect Eric Boynton states.
Impact Beloit is a program that enhances existing programs that prepare students for life after Beloit by "unifying career-readiness and community-based learning". This program will offer internships as well as fellowship programs.
President-elect Boynton continued to say, "the city has actually harnessed the power of our students to get things done in town, but also those students benefit from being mentored and advised by committee members. We're not looking to just simply place students and have them learn, but the ways in which the community benefits from students being in their midst, and the ways in which you recognize that the students actually benefit by being out there in the world."
The renovation of the Colonel Robert H. Morse Library will be complete by the fall of 2024.