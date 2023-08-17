Back to School: "The earlier the better..." districts push for more early childhood education

Early childhood education has been a primary focus of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker over the last year, with a push for more public schools to offer free early childhood classes.

With the new year ahead, more local districts are placing extra emphasis in their programs.

"If we have ability to help our students engage at a younger age and get used to routines, socialization, helping them be kinder to each other earlier, and not so isolated from those skills...I think the earlier the better," said one Stateline mother and RPS 205 teacher Aubrey Barnett.

Many parents of younger children share concerns of the cost of daycare and traditional childcare.

According to a CNBC report, many parents in the U.S. are paying over $10,000 a year, per child.

"The cost of childcare has gotten to be absolutely outrageous," Barnett said. "I saw one mom who said she was paying like $600 or $700 a month easily. There's some parents who pay $1,000 a month."

With "Smart Start Illinois" funding and a recent bill requiring schools in Illinois to offer full day kindergarten by 2027, hopefully this added boost of funding will offer more free childcare to parents, especially those who live in single-parent homes.

"This movement towards full day kindergarten and services is diametrically opposed to what some other states are doing," Aubrey said. "It is a statement and a stand. I am so immensely proud to be an Illinois educator for that reason."

Multiple schools are jumping on the push for more early childhood education as well, with districts like Freeport recently hiring a new early childhood director to hire more staff and expand curriculum.

"[There might be families where] everyone in the household works or have multiple jobs, and they need that full day," Associate Superintendent for Freeport School District 145 Julia Cloat said.

"I think that that is one of the benefits of having the full day preschool."

Freeport expanding to full-day preschool as well, and looking into future options to have classes offered for even earlier grade levels.

Freeport is now set to have four full-day preschool offerings starting in the 2023/2024 school year.

What does this new push mean for schools, especially with the nationwide teacher shortage only getting worse?

While schools are still struggling to expand employment, funding from the state could add to incentives and bonuses to bring teachers on.

"To become a successful citizen to really to get to where our mission is to be college and career ready... it begins with early childhood," Cloat said.

Illinois isn't one of the only states expanding access to early childhood education.

The School District of Beloit is looking to even expand their birth through 3K (Pre-K at the age of 3) options in partnership with Headstart.

"Children need routine and structure, they actually thrive in that," the Executive Director of Teaching, Learning and Equity for the School District of Beloit Theresa Morateck said.

"We can definitely notice a difference when our children come in at 5K versus if they've had the 4K experience in their development."

"5K" is Kindergarten and "4K" is Preschool at the age of 4.

More information on early childhood education improvements at Beloit or Freeport are available at their websites.