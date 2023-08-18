Back to School: Mental health advice ahead of the new year

BACK TO SCHOOL — Local mental health professionals attribute COVID-19 to accelerating a mental health crisis that only continues to spiral, and impact students in schools.

Stateline schools are reminding parents on simple tips to keep in mind ahead of the new school year.

"COVID almost hit a fast forward button on just mental health in general across the country," said the Assistant Superintendent for Belvidere Schools 100 Megan Johnson.

"Many years ago, it was kind of like two different domains," said Gloria Martin, the Director of Child and Adolescent Services for Sinnissippi Centers. "We now understand that it's a very integrated system, and what goes on at home affects the student's ability to be attentive and learn at school."

Mental health centers like Sinnissippi Centers has licensed therapists directly at schools in the Stateline, with Dixon being one of those districts.

With their therapists in 40 different schools across 18 districts in 5 Stateline counties, they are hoping their partnership with the districts opens access to students.

"If it's hard for them after school hours to get kids to their appointments," said Dixon Superintendent Margot Empen.

"They can do it right during school hours [with] minimal disruption to the students day and they're getting what they need."

Therapists are seeing different issues with different age groups, with elementary students dealing with impulse control and becoming dysregulated in classes, middle schools struggling more with peer relationships and body image, and high schoolers having higher levels of depression, anxiety and worry about future plans.

"Parents to reassure their children, this can be scary...you might feel nervous, you might feel alone, [and] it's okay to talk to someone."

Professionals encourage parents to look into their children's issues, bring it up with their local schools, and approach a plan to pursue help, having mental health of the forefront of their minds during the busy school year.