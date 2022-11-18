As Temperatures Drop, Warming Centers Are Opening Up for People in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Chilling temperatures are rapidly approaching, and some counties are providing warming centers for people just in time for the winter season.
Abby Finley, Marketing and Communications Director at Rockford Rescue Mission says preparing for these months are critical and having a place for residents is even more important.
"It can get quite dangerous when it gets this cold so that's why here at the mission center, we are both a warming center and emergency overnight shelter."
The Rockford Rescue Mission warming center downtown Rockford serves as a home for those who are less fortunate and may not have materials to brace the colder months ahead.
"This year we have about 150 people staying at our emergency shelter and an additional 60 people staying at a temporary shelter," Finley said. "That location would not be possible without partnership with the City of Rockford."
Over in Freeport, the Freeport public library is another warming center open to the public during its normal business hours.
'"We usually see the same amount of traffic for people when it is cold outside and those tend to be people who are currently not living in homes," said Ashley Huffines, Executive Director for Freeport Library.
Huffines says the library is just one of the many places people can come and seek warmth and also work closely with another shelter nearby.
"It's called the FACC shelter", said Huffines. "They have an overnight shelter, so between us and them we are the warming center during the day and then at night sometimes they are the warming shelter."
Here is the list of other warming centers, in the Winnebago and Boone Counties:
Winnebago County Sites
The Carpenter’s Place
1149 Railroad Ave. Rockford, IL
Mon-Fri 8:15am – 3:00pm
Rockford Rescue Mission
715 W. State Rockford, IL
8:00am – 5:00pm/7days a week
Or Open 24/7 for persons needing overnight shelter
City of Rockford Health & Human Services Department
612 N. Church St. Rockford, IL
Mon-Fri 8:00am - 4:30pm
Brooke Road United Methodist Church
1404 Brooke Road
Mon-Thurs 9:00am–3:00pm
Loves Park City Hall (gymnasium)
100 Heart Blvd. Loves Park, IL
Mon-Fri 8:00am - 4:30pm
Boone County Sites
Belvidere Public Safety Building
615 N. Main St. Belvidere, IL
7 days a week, 8:00am - 5:00pm
Area State Authorized Sites
Belvidere Oasis/Illinois Tollway
East of Belvidere Toll Plaza on I90
24 hrs/7 days a week