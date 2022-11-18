 Skip to main content
As Temperatures Drop, Warming Centers Are Opening Up for People in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Chilling temperatures are rapidly approaching, and some counties are providing warming centers for people just in time for the winter season.

Abby Finley, Marketing and Communications Director at Rockford Rescue Mission says preparing for these months are critical and having a place for residents is even more important.

"It can get quite dangerous when it gets this cold so that's why here at the mission center, we are both a warming center and emergency overnight shelter."

The Rockford Rescue Mission warming center downtown Rockford serves as a home for those who are less fortunate and may not have materials to brace the colder months ahead.

"This year we have about 150 people staying at our emergency shelter and an additional 60 people staying at a temporary shelter," Finley said. "That location would not be possible without partnership with the City of Rockford."

Over in Freeport, the Freeport public library is another warming center open to the public during its normal business hours.

'"We usually see the same amount of traffic for people when it is cold outside and those tend to be people who are currently not living in homes," said Ashley Huffines, Executive Director for Freeport Library. 

Huffines says the library is just one of the many places people can come and seek warmth and also work closely with another shelter nearby.

"It's called the FACC shelter", said Huffines. "They have an overnight shelter, so between us and them we are the warming center during the day and then at night sometimes they are the warming shelter."

Here is the list of other warming centers, in the Winnebago and Boone Counties: 

Winnebago County Sites

The Carpenter’s Place

1149 Railroad Ave. Rockford, IL

Mon-Fri 8:15am – 3:00pm

Rockford Rescue Mission

715 W. State Rockford, IL

8:00am – 5:00pm/7days a week

Or Open 24/7 for persons needing overnight shelter

City of Rockford Health &amp; Human Services Department

612 N. Church St. Rockford, IL

Mon-Fri 8:00am - 4:30pm

Brooke Road United Methodist Church

1404 Brooke Road

Mon-Thurs 9:00am–3:00pm

Loves Park City Hall (gymnasium)

100 Heart Blvd. Loves Park, IL

Mon-Fri 8:00am - 4:30pm

Boone County Sites

Belvidere Public Safety Building

615 N. Main St. Belvidere, IL

7 days a week, 8:00am - 5:00pm

Area State Authorized Sites

Belvidere Oasis/Illinois Tollway

East of Belvidere Toll Plaza on I90

24 hrs/7 days a week

