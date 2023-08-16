ECHO receives renewed funding from United Way to benefit low-income Janesville residents

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — Everyone Cooperating to Help Others (ECHO) announced Wednesday renewed funding from United Way Blackhawk Region for July 2023 through June 2025.
ECHO'S mission is dedicated to meeting housing, food, and other basic human needs and addressing self-sufficiency barriers.
The $360,000 in funding will support the ECHOWAY Program and two Housing Navigator positions.
ECHOWAY was created in 2012 with United Way funds and is a housing program that serves Rock County low-income people who are experiencing homelessness or are at immediate risk of homelessness.
Those in the ECHOWAY program see their case manager weekly while in lodging and at least monthly for rent, utility, and security deposit assistance.
The United Way grant funds will be used for direct housing-related help for low-income people in Rock County, not just in the Janesville area, including:
- Security Deposits
- Single or multiple-month rent
- Utility Assistance (including paying past bills if required to get the utilities turned on in a new apartment)
- Other direct costs related to stable housing
None of the funds will be used for staffing or operating costs.
The Housing Navigator position was set up in July 2019 with United Way funds and expanded to include a second position in 2022.
The Navigator's responsibilities include:
- Assisting homeless households with accessing permanent housing
- Consulting with local service providers to identify housing opportunities for clients
- Outreach and recruitment of local landlords to inform them of housing programs like Rapid Re-Housing and Permanent Supportive Housing.
- Providing client support, mentoring, and assistance with community resources
- Conducting assessments to determine client housing barriers, needs and preferences
- Developing action plans for secure housing
- Scheduling housing showings
ECHO was founded in 1969 and is a non-profit, faith-community sponsored charity organization, serving low-income individuals and families in the Janesville area.