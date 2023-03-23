Eastbound lane closure extended through March 27 on US 20 in Cherry Valley

CHERRY VALLEY — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that, weather permitting, there will be a lane closure on U.S. 20 in Cherry Valley starting Monday, March 20.
The lane closure will be in the eastbound driving lane between Mill Road and State Street.
Work will involve full-depth pavement patching.
The lane closure will extend through the weekend and by removed on Monday, March 27.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time to drive through the area or consider alternate routes.
