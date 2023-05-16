East and Guilford High School students build homes for Rockford families

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Tuesday, East and Guilford High School students celebrated the completion of two homes built through a partnership with nonprofit organization Habitat for Humanity.
The homes completed on Carol Place in Rockford were already owned by two Habitat families.
East High School Senior Gerardo Pinedo says he was happy to help those in the community.
"It feels awesome being a part of this for the community to build a house feels awesome,” said Pinedo.
Pinedo values the experience, gaining new skills, and influencing a future career path in construction.
"First, I wanted to get into automotive mechanics. Then, I decided to check out the [Habitat for Humanity] program at school, and I ended up liking construction,” said Pinedo.
Pinedo plans on going to trade school for construction after graduating. Some of his peers from both East and Guilford High School say they are also considering a future in construction.
"I wanted to do mechanical engineering, but now I'm interested in HVAC and more like air conditioning and something like that,” said East High School Senior Reponse Shema.
"It's pretty cool. I like the whole Habitat for Humanity purpose. It’s always something that has fascinated me when people were able to come together and get stuff done,” said Guilford High School Senior Ariana Moreno.
RPS Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett says it's because of students like these that make the community a better place.
"A number of our trade students from East High School and Guilford will go right into trades, jobs, [and] afterwards high paying jobs, [with] no debt, and help make our community stronger,” said Dr. Jarrett.