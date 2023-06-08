Early warning signs you need to know ahead of Alzheimer's Awareness Month

ROCKFORD (WREX) — June marks Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness month. Rockford's local Alzheimer's Association is sharing tips to know what signs to look out for, and how to best communicate with those with the disease.
"Early detection is very important when it comes to managing the disease and trying to connect with a doctor early on. In those early stages, they can then decide on what type of care they want to receive," the Manager of Education, for the Rockford Area Alzheimer's Association, Aileen Zai said.
"Would they want to be on medications? Would they want to be part of a support group? What kind of decisions need to be made ahead of time before their disease progresses to a point where their reasoning is affected, and their communication might be affected?"
Although this is a progressive disease, catching it early can allow a patient to receive medication, which would slow the progression, and they could potentially be a part of a trial that could lead to further research.
"We can slow the progression and they can enjoy many more years of their families," Zai said.
Some early warning signs include, memory loss that disrupts daily life, challenges in solving problems, difficulty completing familiar task or misplacing items in obscure places, confusion with time or place, problems with words, decreased judgement, or even withdrawal from social activities.
"Trying to just talk about it as much as we can and support those caregivers and support the people who have received the diagnosis, because it's a big deal," Zai said.
The Alzheimer's Association shared that 233,000 people in the state of Illinois alone currently have the disease. This is why they are on a mission to end the stigma.
For the month of June they are asking for as many people to wear purple to support awareness.
They also have educational pieces and scheduled awareness walks, with a complete list on their website.