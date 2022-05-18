Early voting for the Illinois primary election begins

(WREX) — While Illinois' primary election will be on Tuesday, June 28, the option to vote early begins Thursday.
By Illinois law, voters can vote at locations established by local election authorities beginning 40 days before the election. The early voting period runs through Monday, June 27.
Voters can also apply to receive a mail-in ballot. Applications must be submitted by Thursday, June 23.
Here is an in-depth look at how you can vote in Illinois' primary election.
City of Rockford
In the City of Rockford, voters can vote early at the Board of Elections Office, located at 301 S. 6th St. You can vote there Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rockford residents can also apply to vote by mail online. For those who do not want to vote early or by mail, here is a list of polling places for election day voting.
Winnebago County
If you live in Winnebago County outside of Rockford, you can vote early at the Winnebago County Administrative Building, at 404 Elm St. in Rockford.
Information on how you can apply for a vote by mail ballot is available on the Winnebago County Clerk's website. Here is a list of polling places in Winnebago County outside of Rockford city limits that will be open on Election Day.
Boone County
Early voting in Boone County will take place at the Boone County Clerk's Office at 1212 Logan Ave. in Belvidere. Voting hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also vote on Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to Noon.
To vote by mail in Boone County, fill out the application and return it to the Boone County Clerk and Recorder by mail, email, fax, or drop it off in person at the Clerk's office.
For a list of polling places and information on voter registration, call the Boone County Clerk's Office at (815) 544-3103.
Lee County
In Lee County, early voting will be done at the Old Lee County Courthouse on 112 E. Second St. in Dixon. Vote by mail applications are available on the County Clerk's website.'
For voting on June 28, here is a list of polling places in Lee County.
Ogle County
There are multiple early voting locations for Ogle County voters, most will go to the Ogle County Courthouse at 105 S. 5th St. in Oregon, while some can go to the Flagg Township Building at 303 W. IL Route 38 in Rochelle for a limited time.
You can request a vote by mail ballot on the Ogle County Clerk's website.
Here is a list of polling places for Election Day voting in Ogle County.
Stephenson County
Voters in Stephenson County can vote early in the Election's Office on the lower level of the Stewart Centre, located at 50 W. Douglas St. in Freeport.
Here is a list of Election Day polling places in Stephenson County.
On June 28, all polls in Illinois will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.