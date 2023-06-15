Eagle Scout project provides new trail signage for Kinnikinnick Creek Conservation Area

BELVIDERE, Ill. — On a rainy spring day in April, Eagle Scout candidate Bradley Fabiano and his Boy Scout troop met to install the trail signs for Fabiano's Eagle Scout project at Kinnikinnick Creek Conservation Area.
The 2-mile Bluebird Loop Trail and the .75-mile Plum Loop Trail have new trail signs to help hikers find their way.
Visitors to Kinnikinnick have remarked that they appreciate having the new signage for these trails.
As stated in the Eagle Scout Service Project Workbook, Service to others is an important part of the Scout Oath: "…to help other people at all times."
Each year tens of thousands of Scouts strive to achieve the coveted Eagle Scout rank by applying character, citizenship, and Scouting values in their daily lives.
One of the requirements to be a ranking Eagle Scout is to plan, develop, and lead others in a service project that is helpful to any religious institution, school, or community.
Fabiano chose his project at Kinnikinnick Creek because the outdoors and hiking played a big part in his scouting career.
Fabiano and his volunteer crew of 18 reviewed and mapped the trails at Kinnikinnick, and after several revisions, the routes and names were determined for the two refreshed trails. The project took a total of 138 hours.
“It was impressive to see the scouts working together and following Bradley’s plan that day, even out in the cold rain,” said Mark Freedlund, a Boone County Conservation District staff member.
Signs Now in Rockford made the new trail signs and donated a portion of the cost.
Lumber for the project was donated by Lowe's of Machesney Park.
The remaining project funding was shared by Boone County Conservation District and Fabiano.
Scout Troop 141 meets at First Presbyterian Church or Spencer Conservation Area each month, and Matt Beckel is the Scoutmaster of the troop. For more information, visit Troop 141's website.