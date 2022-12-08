Durbin re-elected as Senate Democratic Whip for 118th Congress

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) has been unanimously re-elected as the Senate's second-highest ranking Democrat on December 8.
Durbin has held this role in the caucus since 2005.
He will also continue to work in his role as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Durbin says, “I am honored to continue to serve the Senate Democratic Caucus as Whip and Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The midterm elections showed that Americans support the vision Senate Democrats, along with President Biden and Vice President Harris, have for the nation. And we will continue our work for the American people.”