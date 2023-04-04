Durand voters lean towards not allowing chickens in backyards

DURAND — A slight majority of voters in Durand say people should not be allowed to raise chickens in their backyards.
The measure went on the ballot after a group of people organized and pushed the village to allow it.
Advocates wanted more control over their food supply while opposition didn't want to do deal with the noise and potential for the chickens to attract predators like coyotes closer to people's homes.
With all precincts reporting from Tuesday's election, a slight majority of voters said 'no' to the ballot question. The final projected tally was 124 'no' votes to 100 'yes' votes.
Tuesday's vote didn't guarantee action from the board because it was listed as an "advisory question" meaning it didn't bind the village board to any decisions.
Durand Village President Sheila Hoffman told WREX in an interview before the election that the village just wanted a chance to hear everyone's voice on the controversial issue.
"At least then that gives a direction to the board to at least have a deeper conversation about it, look over some of the other cities and villages ordinances and see how they regulate it," Hoffman said.
*Even with all precincts reporting, the election is not finalized until two weeks after election day when the county clerk has had time to review the ballots.