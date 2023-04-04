Durand voters lean towards not allowing chickens in backyards

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan WI has issued
a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Wisconsin...

Rock River At Afton affecting Winnebago and Rock Counties.

Wisconsin River At Portage affecting Columbia County.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 145 PM CDT.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Rock River at Afton.

* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters affect property of a home on
South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton
area.  There is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and
agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.7 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon and continue rising to 9.5 feet Monday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.6 feet on 03/14/1985.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 1 am...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Thu  Fri  Sat  Sun
Afton           9.0   8.0   8.70  1 am 4/05   9.2  9.3  9.3  9.4

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Afton           8.82  5 pm 4/04         0.12       9.50  7 pm 4/11


&&

Durand voters lean towards not allowing chickens in backyards

Chickens
By Andrew Carrigan

DURAND — A slight majority of voters in Durand say people should not be allowed to raise chickens in their backyards.

The measure went on the ballot after a group of people organized and pushed the village to allow it.

Advocates wanted more control over their food supply while opposition didn't want to do deal with the noise and potential for the chickens to attract predators like coyotes closer to people's homes.

With all precincts reporting from Tuesday's election, a slight majority of voters said 'no' to the ballot question. The final projected tally was 124 'no' votes to 100 'yes' votes.

Tuesday's vote didn't guarantee action from the board because it was listed as an "advisory question" meaning it didn't bind the village board to any decisions.

Durand Village President Sheila Hoffman told WREX in an interview before the election that the village just wanted a chance to hear everyone's voice on the controversial issue.

"At least then that gives a direction to the board to at least have a deeper conversation about it, look over some of the other cities and villages ordinances and see how they regulate it," Hoffman said.

*Even with all precincts reporting, the election is not finalized until two weeks after election day when the county clerk has had time to review the ballots.

