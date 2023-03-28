Durand looking for voters to weigh in on the issue of backyard chickens

DURAND — Most people at the polls on April 4 will be making key decisions about who will represent them in their cities and school boards, but Durand will have a different question to answer.
Voters in the village will get to weigh in on whether they think Durand should allow people to raise chickens in their backyard.
To be clear, the ballot question isn't binding, meaning a vote one way or the other doesn't guarantee action by the village board. Village President Sheila Hoffman says she wants the village to give input after a group of people came to the village board pushing for backyard chickens.
She says decisions won't come down to a simple majority, but believes the ballots no matter how they turn out will help guide the board on what to do next.
"At least then that gives a direction to the board to at least have a deeper conversation about it, look over some of the other cities and villages ordinances and see how they regulate it," Hoffman said.
Hoffman says she's heard strong arguments from both sides.
The group who is advocating for backyard chickens believe the change would allow them to have more control over their food supply as egg prices soar and have the added benefit of being an educational tool for children about how food gets to the diner table.
Opponents of the change say the chickens make a lot of noise within neighborhoods and could draw predators like coyotes closer to people's homes.
The question will appear on your ballot as follows:
ADVISORY PROPOSITION TO AMEND THE CODE OF ORDINANCES REGARDING POULTRY
"Should the Village of Durand amend Section 6-2 of its Code of Ordinances to allow for the keeping of poultry within the Village, to be subject to restrictions set forth by the ordinance?"