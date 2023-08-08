Du-Pec aiming for deep playoff run in 2023

PECATONICA (WREX) - Last year, Du-Pec turned in another strong season in the NUIC. The Rivermen are looking to carry that momentum into their 2023 campaign.

They went 6-2 in conference play last year before losing to Reed-Custer in round 2 of the playoffs. That was with Cooper Hoffman starting at quarterback all season in just his sophomore year. Now, Hoffman is coming into his junior season with more confidence at the position.

The Rivermen have struggled to get past the second round of the playoffs over the years, they're aiming to pass that mark in the upcoming season.

"That's kind of been our nemesis over the last few years," Head Coach Tyler Hoffman said. "We get a nice first round, but can't get past the second. That's certainly something that this group has set as a goal."

"I think we can make a deeper run this year for sure," Du-Pec senior Drew Williams said.

Second year starter Cooper Hoffman has those same goals in mind, the junior quarterback says they have the athleticism to do it.

"We're really fast this year," he said. "We've got speed all over the place and guys who can make plays throughout the whole game."

The Rivermen open their 2023 season against Stockton at home.