Drought affects growing conditions in the Stateline

WREX — A drought is underway with the current weather conditions here in the Stateline.
"Around Rockford and really the lower Great Lakes, we're experiencing abnormally dry conditions with precipitation deficits on the order of 50% of normal rainfall and that's due to a lack of normal showers and thunderstorms this time of year," said Brett Borchardt, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. "If you look at, ya know, from April 1st to now, about half the normal rainfall from June 1st to really like 10% of the normal rainfall so that's leading to the development of a drought."
Gardening Centers also find themselves facing unique challenges. To keep up with this dry weather, the Rock Valley Garden Center has found a new balance when it comes to caring for their plants.
"With this early summer and this, ya know, lack of rain it definitely has impacted the business. I mean one thing that's really important for us is to make sure that we're watering all the plants, annuals, perennials, all the shrubs that we have and sometimes what we've found is it's not just once, ya know, in the morning, we actually have to do it maybe twice a day," said Denise Delanty, who is a marketing employee at the Rock Valley Garden Center.
Depending on the plant type, the garden center finds themselves having to adjust accordingly.
"When it is this dry, the plants, especially if they're in a smaller pot, they're going to dry out quite a bit sooner. Some of the nursery items, they're in bigger pots so we don't have to tend to them quite as often but, ya know, it's a lot of watering," said Cathy Ott, a manager at the Rock Valley Garden Center. "It's like flip the switch, move on down the line and since it's so hot, then start right over again."
And the switch Ott is talking about is an automated hydration system they have in-place. However, this system is still not enough to completely care for everything with this weather.
"Ya know, relying on the rain and bringing the plants out, we do have the automated hydration system but definitely need to do a little more manpower when we're not getting it from mother nature," Delanty said.
In these conditions, staffing is key to keeping their operation on track.
"With us looking at the weather and seeing if rain is in the forecast and if not, again, just scheduling people to make sure that we can make the rounds. Again, with our facility here we have a lot of plants that we need to keep hydrated, just like humans," Delanty said.
And when it comes to this weather, helping out the environment is a concern for many residents.
"It's actually been quite good for business. A lot of our customers have some big concerns about wildlife so there's a big up-tick in pond area. People are putting in water features to help the wildlife," Ott said.
Currently, the next projected rain showers are expected Saturday night.