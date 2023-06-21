Drought affects farming conditions in the Stateline

ROCKFORD — With drought conditions continuing in the Stateline, many farmers find themselves experiencing difficult conditions when it comes to their growing crops.
One local farmer told 13 WREX the direct impact he is seeing and how it's affecting his crop supply.
"Everything is kind of behind. Small, on the small side. So, where we would have cabbages, kohlrabies, stuff like that, it's kind of not," said Chris Kingrey, the owner of West Rock Family Farms.
The National Weather Service said this farm is far from the only one experiencing these conditions.
"We've seen reports of farms that are showing signs of stress. A lot of times you say knee high by the 4th of July for corn. A lot of corn fields are showing stunted growth due to the ongoing drought," said National Weather Service Meteorologist, Brett Borchardt.
Kingrey said more manpower and time is simply the only solution to keeping up with the demand the weather is bringing.
"We're a family farm so it's just me and the kids taking care of everything so it's just one extra chore a day that just makes everything that much harder," Kingrey said.
And an additional challenge outside of the weather is making this that much more difficult for the West Rock Family Farms.
"Watering the gardens where we can. A lot of the gardens we can't get water to because they're well water. Water in the well is dry this time of year," Kingrey said.
Another local farm just considers themselves lucky to have an irrigation system to make managing at this time possible.
"As far as coming to market is concerned, we're okay. If we didn't have irrigation we would be toast for sure. We would have nothing to bring," said Tim Brown, the owner of Broadview Farm and Gardens.
And these drought conditions are not just affecting crops in the present.
"They're not going to have their crops to bring to market. Strawberries are the first," Brown said. "Some of the repercussions of no rain now we're not going to see sometimes until next year."