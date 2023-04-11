'Drop It And Drive': April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced their partnership with the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to promote "Drop It And Drive" — a reminder of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
Throughout the month of April, law enforcement officers will work together to enforce texting and distracted-driving laws.
“It has become all too common to see people driving while looking at their phones,” said Steve Travia, IDOT’s Director of Highways and Chief Engineer.
“People know texting and driving is dangerous and illegal, but they do it anyway, putting others at risk. This month, drivers will see increased law enforcement efforts, as officers will be stopping and ticketing anyone who is caught texting and driving.”
“Last year, the Illinois State Police issued more than 7,200 citations and almost 10,500 warnings for distracting driving. We’ve already issued more than 1,300 citations and 1,900 warnings this year,” said ISP Division of Patrol Deputy Director Col. Margert McGreal.
“The most common distracted driving offenses include talking or texting on the phone. Don’t put yourself and others in danger while driving. Buckle up and put the phone down.”
According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 32,000 people died in distraction-related crashes from 2011 to 2020.
In 2020, 3,142 deaths, or 8% of all traffic fatalities, were linked to distracted drivers.
Illinois law bans the use of hand-held electronic communication devices while driving unless the driver is using hands-free mode.
Try these tips to keep your attention on the road:
- If you are expecting a text or need to send one, pull your car over and park in a safe location.
- Ask a passenger in your car to be your "designated texter."
- Do not scroll or use messaging apps on social media while driving.
- Activate your phone's "Do Not Disturb" feature.