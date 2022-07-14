Drivers line up for some of the lowest gas in the area

BELOIT - For the first time in months, gas prices have dropped below four dollars a gallon in some areas of the region.
Rock County and the Beloit area have prices as low as three dollars and 96 cents a gallon at the Casey's on Inman Parkway; compared to the the average of four dollars and 92 cents in Winnebago County.
A Casey's employee says she's seen increased foot traffic in her store due to the gas price drop.
"Since our gas prices changed yesterday to three dollars and 69 cents, I've definitely seen an increase in people coming here for gas. and then it also does help that they're stopping here for gas, they come in and shop to get their pizzas, their beverages," said Manager, Frankie Kanaub.
Drivers are also happy to see the prices plunge.
"Makes me feel great, I'm retired," said Dennis Guptill.
Another driver says she's happy about the price drop and that this will help her make more money when working for Uber.
"Tickled pink... I absolutely love it because that means that more the money I make Ubering goes into my pocket and not the gas tank," said Debra Underhill.
At the Beloit Woodman's, there were cars lined up at every pump waiting to take advantage of more than a dollar in savings compared to the state average which currently sits at five dollars and eight cents.