Drivers hitting the roads ahead of Labor Day weekend

ROCKFORD — As summer winds down, many people head out of town for Labor Day Weekend marking the unofficial end to summer.

Loaded cars, busy roads, and packed gas stations as labor day weekend calls for a lot more people on the roads.

“More than usual, yeah,” says Anna Deleon.

“I expect it's gonna be pretty busy on the roads and pretty hot, so have those ACs working in the cars,” says Wanda Johnson.

Road construction creates some delays for drivers.

“That slows us down a little bit but it hasn't been too bad,” says Nichelle Freer.

One group loaded up two vans to attend an annual Islamic conference in Chicago, driving all the way from Sioux Falls.

I think we're going to see more traffic and more cars - and we came from a small city so some of us are not used to seeing five, six lanes,” says driver Mohamed Sharif.

And while gas prices fluctuate, Freer says budgeting is key.

“We budget for our trip – hotels, gas, food on the road, the whole nine yards,” she adds.

Even opting to cut their long weekend short to avoid some of the hassle.

“We're gonna come back on Sunday because Monday is usually the worst day to head back from the long weekend because of all the traffic,” says Freer.

While Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to summer, plenty of people are planning to take advantage of the weather by soaking up the sun.

“We know it's dry here but the weather is cool, we know it's hot, so we know people are gonna be safe, we know how to be safe, drink plenty of water, bring shade, wear sunscreen, and we're gonna enjoy it,” says Valerie and Mark Willman.

When making the return home, AAA says it’s better to travel later in the evening after 6 p.m. between Saturday and Monday and to avoid driving in the daytime because there will be more traffic.