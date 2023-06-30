Drivers are anticipating Illinois' Gas Tax increase ahead of Fourth of July weekend

ROCKFORD — Starting July 1st the state gas tax is going up again but that isn't expected to keep Illinois drivers off the road for the 4th of July weekend.
You can expect the price at the pump to go up 3.1 cents a gallon, moving the total tax to 45.4 cents per gallon.
And while it may not seem like that much of a difference drivers like Gene Zirkir, are concerned about the hike.
“It makes it that much worse... I mean gas is becoming a more and more significant part of what people pay,” says Zirkir.
Driving to Chicago for the 4th of July weekend he says he paid just $3.32 filling up in Iowa.
“It's noticeable. The gas is a lot more expensive here now I understand we're on the interstate, but still 60 cents is a lot of difference in a gallon of gas.”
AAA anticipates more than 2.8 million Illinoisans will hit the road this holiday weekend.
There are more people on the road, but I'm also seeing more people at the gas station.
Driver Hanah Jon Taylor says while he expects these spikes seasonally, he is hoping for more regulation.
“I believe if we had an annual standard of gas prices we'd probably be easier to ingest by the pump,” he explains.
And while prices soar it's not surpassing this time last year's average of $5 a gallon and drivers are using that to their full advantage..
“Most of us put gas in our tank and don't worry about what it costs until it comes at the end of the month and you're saying ‘Wow, this is how much went to it’ but a lot of people are on the road right now” Zirkir added.
The mandatory increase in the gas tax tied to inflation was delayed by six months last year.
But the annual increase goes into effect each year on July 1st, because of the Rebuild Illinois Infrastructure bill.