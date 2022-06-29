Driver with outstanding warrant, multiple drug amounts arrested in Stockton

STOCKTON -- On June 28 around 8:34 p.m., Jo Daviess County deputies stopped a vehicle for a lane violation on U.S. Route 20 at South Scout Road.
Once deputies made contact with the driver, Cordero Davis, they noticed signals of criminal activity.
During the investigation, Cordero gave deputies an incorrect name and date of birth.
Eventually Cordero identified himself correctly.
Deputies learned that Cordero had an outstanding warrant for his arrest through Cook County Circuit Court for a narcotics violation.
Deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle and found 928 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 1,567 grams of suspected Cannabis, 50 grams of suspected Cocaine, and a large amount of money.
This incident remains under investigation.
After a review of the facts of the case, 35-year-old Dubuque, Iowa resident Cordero Davis was arrested and charged with the following:
- Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (Class X Felony)
- Unlawful Delivery of Controlled Substance (Class X Felony)
- Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (Class 1 Felony)
- Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (Class 4 Felony)
- Unlawful Delivery of Cannabis (Class 2 Felony)
- Unlawful Possession of Cannabis (Class 3 Felony)
- Obstructing Identification (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Driving While License Suspended (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Improper Traffic Lane Usage (Petty Offense)
- In-State Warrant (Cook County)