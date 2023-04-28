 Skip to main content
Driver who allegedly who hit and killed East High School athlete, Mason Hada, faces more charges

ROCKFORD — In August of 2021, East High School football player Mason Hada was hit and killed in a crash just days before his varsity debut with the team.

More than a year later, his alleged killer, Deahri Steele, was arrested in Detroit and brought back to Rockford. Steele is accused of driving under the influence of cocaine and going 92 miles per hour just before he collided with Hada.

Originally, Steele was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI resulting in death.

Now, Steele faces those charges in addition to aggravated leaving the scene of an accident including death, leaving the scene of an accident including death and obstruction of justice.

If Steele is found guilty of all of those charges, he could face up to 40 years in prison.

