Driver passed out behind the wheel arrested for DUI

SYCAMORE -- On June 27 around 4:00 p.m., DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Brickville Road about a driver passed out behind the wheel.
Deputies found the vehicle driving in the area and conducted a traffic stop procedure.
Several open alcoholic containers were found inside the vehicle.
The driver, Erin Beam, was arrested and charged with:
- DUI - Alcohol
- Illegal Transportation Alcohol - Driver
- Failure to Signal Turn
- Disobey Stop Sign
Beam is currently being held at the DeKalb County Jail.