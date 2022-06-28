 Skip to main content
Driver passed out behind the wheel arrested for DUI

SYCAMORE -- On June 27 around 4:00 p.m., DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Brickville Road about a driver passed out behind the wheel.

Deputies found the vehicle driving in the area and conducted a traffic stop procedure.

Several open alcoholic containers were found inside the vehicle. 

The driver, Erin Beam, was arrested and charged with: 

  • DUI - Alcohol
  • Illegal Transportation Alcohol - Driver
  • Failure to Signal Turn
  • Disobey Stop Sign

Beam is currently being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

