...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 109 expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Driver hurt after rollover crash in Ogle County

Ogle County Sheriff's Office

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — One person is hurt after a rollover crash in Ogle County on Monday.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff's Office, deputies and fire crews from the Lynn Scott Rock Fire Department responded to the 18,000 block of East Illinois Route 64 shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday for a rollover crash.

After an investigation, officers identified Joshua Beach of Machesney Park to be the driver of a Ford F-150. According to the sheriff's office, Beach drove the car off the roadway and hit a guardrail causing the car to flip over. 

Beach was transported to a local hospital for possible serious injuries.

According to officials, Beach was issued the following citations: Improper Traffic Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Failure to Wear a Seatbelt. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

