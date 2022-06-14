Driver hurt after rollover crash in Ogle County

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — One person is hurt after a rollover crash in Ogle County on Monday.
According to the Ogle County Sheriff's Office, deputies and fire crews from the Lynn Scott Rock Fire Department responded to the 18,000 block of East Illinois Route 64 shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday for a rollover crash.
After an investigation, officers identified Joshua Beach of Machesney Park to be the driver of a Ford F-150. According to the sheriff's office, Beach drove the car off the roadway and hit a guardrail causing the car to flip over.
Beach was transported to a local hospital for possible serious injuries.
According to officials, Beach was issued the following citations: Improper Traffic Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Failure to Wear a Seatbelt.