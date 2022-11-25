Driver hits Stephenson County squad car following car chase

DAKOTA (WREX) — Around noon on November 22, a Stephenson County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to stop to speeding car in Dakota.
The car drove off from the Deputy on Illinois Route 75 onto US Route 20 then south on Illinois Route 26.
The car continued south through Freeport, leading south on Illinois Route 26 into Ogle County turning on to Freeport Road.
The vehicle pursuit ended by the intersection of Freeport Road and Milledgeville Road where the car left the road to avoid Stop Sticks deployed by an Ogle County Deputy.
The car then hit the pursuing Stephenson County Deputy's squad car coming to a stop.
The driver was arrested and taken to Ogle County Correctional Facility on pending charges.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will post more details as they become available.