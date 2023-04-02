Driver, driving away from police, seriously hurt in early morning crash

ROCKFORD — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing while driving away from Sheriff's Deputies early Sunday morning.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened in the area of Ridge Ave. and Vernon St. early Sunday morning.
Authorities say Sheriff's Deputies were attempting a traffic stop on a car in the area of Rockton Ave. and Yonge St. just after 3 a.m. Sunday. The car then sped away from the Deputies.
Shortly afterwards, the Sheriff's Office says the car crashed into a tree. The driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is being conducted by the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force at the request of Sheriff Gary Caruana. Their investigation is ongoing.