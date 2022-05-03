Driver charged with DUI in DeKalb County

On Monday, May 2, DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a report of a hit and run at Peace Road and Brickville Road.
It was reported that a blue vehicle struck the stop sign at the intersection and left going westbound.
Upon investigating the scene, Deputy located the offending vehicle.
The driver was determined to be Demetra Mantzioris.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that Mantzioris was driving under the influence.
She has been charged with a DUI, improper lane usage, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident and taken to DeKalb County.