Driver arrested for OWI after driving into Rock River

BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit Police say one person has been arrested after driving into the Rock River.
The Beloit Police Department say a 21-year-old drove their car into the Rock River just before midnight Thursday night near 4th St. and Liberty Ave.
Police say the driver got out of the car through the window and swam to the shore.
They were arrested for their first offense for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Beloit Police said Friday morning they were working with the Rock County Dive team to get the car, a Chevy Camaro, out of the water.