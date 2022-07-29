Drawings to be held for public hunting area waterfowl blind sites

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be holding waterfowl hunting blind drawings on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.
To participate in a drawing, applicants must show a 2021 or 2022 regular Illinois hunting license (no apprentice or youth licenses will be accepted unless the license holder presents hunter safety certification); a 2021 or 2022 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp at the time they register (unless exempted by law); and a valid photo identification.
Applicants must be 16 years old by the date of the drawing.
Applicants needing to buy new licenses and stamps should do so prior to the drawing.
Most blind drawing locations will not have license sales available.
Licenses and stamps are available at any INDR license/permit vendor, through the INDR website or by calling 1-888-6-PERMIT.
Registrants are no longer required to have a valid Illinois Firearm Owner's Identification card (FOID) from the Illinois State Police to participate in blind drawings.
To be eligible for the drawing, participants must not have had their hunting privileges revoked by the IDNR or any other jurisdiction at the time of the drawing.
Saturday, July 30
Blinds allocated for one year
Registration times are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Chain O’ Lakes State Park and Redwing Slough/Deer Lake State Natural Area, Lake County: Registration for both sites at Oak Point day use area, 1/5 mile east of the Fox River on the south side of Illinois 173. Hunters will be allowed to register for only one of the two sites.
- Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area, Will County: Registration at the site office, two miles northwest of Wilmington off exit 241 from Interstate 55.
- Kankakee River State Park and Momence Wetlands, Kankakee and Will counties: Registration for both sites at the Kankakee River State Park office, five miles northwest of Bourbonnais on Illinois 102. Hunters will be allowed to register for only one of the two sites.
- Mazonia State Fish and Wildlife Area, Grundy County: Registration at the site office, 7705 E. Huston Road, Braceville (just off Illinois 53, two miles southeast of Braceville).
- Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area, DeKalb County: Registration at the park office. Directions: Go 2½ miles south of Shabbona on Shabbona Road, turn east on Shabbona Grove Road and go ½ mile. Office is on left side of the road.
- Sinnissippi Lake, Whiteside County: Registration at Harry Oppold Marina on Stouffer Road on the east edge of Sterling.
- William Powers State Recreation Area, Cook County: Registration at Shelter No. 2, 126th St. and Ave. 0, Chicago.
Sunday, July 31
Blinds allocated for one year
Registration times are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Anderson Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Fulton County: Registration at the area check station, 13½ miles southwest of Havana on Illinois 100.
- Clear Lake, Mason County: Registration at Sand Ridge State Forest headquarters, 25799E County Road 2300N, Forest City. Phone 309-597-2212. Follow the signs from Manito or Forest City.
- Lake DePue State Fish and Wildlife Area, Bureau County: Registration at Oak Grove Park, ¾ mile west of DePue on Illinois 29.Marshall State Fish and Wildlife Area, including the Sparland Unit, Marshall County: Registration at the area check station, five miles south of Lacon on Illinois 26.
- Rice Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Fulton County: Registration at the area check station, three miles south of Banner on Route 24.
- Sanganois State Fish and Wildlife Area, Cass and Mason counties: Registration on the east side of the maintenance building, two miles north of Chandlerville on Illinois 78 (follow the signs to Sanganois).
- Spring Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area and Pekin Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Tazewell County: Registration at the south park office area, two miles north of Manito on County Road 16 (Manito Road) and eight miles west and south on Spring Lake Road.
- Starved Rock State Park, Lasalle County: Registration at Buffalo Rock State Park (large picnic shelter area). Three miles west of Ottawa on Dee Bennett Road.
- Woodford State Fish and Wildlife Area, Woodford County: Registration at Johnson’s Grove Park, 500 block of Park Street, Lacon.