Draft horse and pony show one of the largest in North America

BELIVDERE — The Boone County fair has one of the largest livestock showings in North America that being the Draft horse and pony shows.

The shows bring in participants from all over from Ohio and Michigan to the locals in Boone County. The Carriage Springs Farm Haflingers come from Leaf River in Ogle County and have been participating since 2012. The horses come in multiple sizes and ages as they participate in their driving events.

"We brought 11 for competition here at the Boone County Fair," said Donna Immel. "We love to show our horses to the people that come and enjoy the fair, and see how talented they are."

The Haflingers mainly participate in driving events which is hooking the horse to a vehicle hitch with a harness and driving the horse around the arena as instructed. Training the horses takes years to get them ready for the fair but it all comes down to a science.

"You don't want to over train them and you don't want to train them at too early a stage in their life," said Immel. "You have to know when they're ready when their mind is ready and developed to train them to certain things."

Many of the things the owners and trainers work on is being around people and having good manners. After that is working on ground work to help the horses understand and grow for competition. Once the horses reach the age of three they are trained to be more discipline to be ready for competition.

When Donna isn't participating in her driving events she is always watching others compete.

"I love to watch the six and the eight horse hitch because it is just so much power, and so beautiful when they're all in unison as if it was just one horse pulling that wagon," said Immel. "It's gorgeous."

The Carriage Springs Farm Haflingers are located at the white tent just South of the outside horse arena.