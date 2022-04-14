Dr. Ngozi Ezike becomes CEO of Sinai Chicago hospital system

CHICAGO (WREX) — Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the former head of the Illinois Department of Public Health, will be starting her new position as president and CEO of Sinai Chicago hospital network.
“We are excited to bring a leader with such experience and passion as Dr. Ezike to Sinai Chicago,” said Sinai Chicago Board Chair Vincent R. Williams. “She is a strong, trusted and well-respected leader who has made a real difference in the lives of so many in the statewide response to the worst pandemic the world has seen in over a century.”
This comes after her stepping down as the director of IDPH on March 14. She is set to begin her new job in June.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike was the first Black woman to lead IDPH and will be the first Black woman to lead Sinai Chicago hospital network.