Dr. Beth Summers to become principal at Carl Sandburg Middle School on July 1

FREEPORT, Ill. — On Thursday afternoon, Freeport Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Anna Alvarado, announced that Dr. Beth Summers, the current principal of Freeport High School, will transition to the role of principal at Carl Sandburg Middle School on July 1.
Dr. Alvarado expressed thanks for Dr. Summer’s work at FHS as principal for the past 10 years. “Dr. Summers leaves a legacy of dedication and commitment to Pretzel Pride. Under her leadership, FHS implemented the Career Academy Model that has expanded opportunities for students to explore their personal and career goals. This journey will continue under the leadership of Mrs. Sarah Hasken because of the strong foundation that Dr. Summers and her team have built.”