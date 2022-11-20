Dozens of local small businesses come together for holiday-themed vendor fair

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Local shoppers got a head start on their holiday shopping all while supporting small businesses in the area.
Over 80 vendors from across northern Illinois came to Harlem High School Sunday for the 7th annual "Fall'iday" Bazaar.
The event gave local shoppers an chance to get a jump on their holiday shopping lists or just to get some ideas. Some of the crafts at the event included works made with glass, jewelry, and wood.
Stacy Moore, Owner of Stateline Events, says events like these are great ways to support local small businesses, especially this time of year.
"This is a great group. They come back every single year, they really enjoy the show and they really enjoy getting out," Moore says. "A lot of my vendors say this is their best event every year, so it just makes them really happy to get out the door and kick off your holiday season shopping."
Moore says the event looks to expand next year, bringing in even more local vendors.