Dozens make impassioned push for aldermen to pass Colman Yards project

ROCKFORD — Advocates for Rockford's southwest side have new life after a re-do for Barber Colman was announced Wednesday.

Now, advocates are wasting no time to try and get the attention of their community and aldermen who voted to pass a mandated labor agreement on Monday.

Speakers ranged from pastors to community advocates to everyday residents who call the southwest side home. One of the advocates was SWIFFT President Rudy Valdez who wanted to refute the claims that protecting the middle class is protecting the southwest side.

"The majority of the people here are not middle class," Valdez said. "They would love to be middle class. So let's go ahead and do both, so let's raise everybody up to the middle class and protect the middle class."

Longtime resident on the southwest side and member of the Coalition of Latino Leaders Armando Cardenas says now is an opportunity to reverse decades of being left behind.

"Unfortunately, I have not seen too many things that have come from the city council to the southwest side, but today there is an opportunity," Cardenas said.

Advocates plan to make another push on Friday at the Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown Rockford.