Dozens celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Union Dairy

FREEPORT (WREX) -- The Freeport community was at a popular local stop to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.
The Union Dairy, a popular ice-cream destination for Freeport residents to enjoy.
To celebrate National Ice Cream Day and get their hands on this frozen treat today, dozens lined up at Union Dairy.
Customers gave the scoop on some of their favorite flavors and why Union Dairy is the place to be this holiday.
“I like how many options there were for flavors and that you can get some differentiation in what you're choosing to eat for ice cream instead of what you can get from anywhere else," said customer Delaney Appelhans
Retail experts say to be on the lookout as some restaurants may offer deals to celebrate the day.