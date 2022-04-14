Downtown Beloit offers egg word scramble scavenger hunt this weekend

BELOIT (WREX) — Spring is here, and this weekend there is plenty of spring events going on for families and residents.
The Downtown Beloit Association is hosting their Egg Word Scramble Scavenger Hunt now through April 18th. Participants can visit 38 locations across downtown to collect clues.
Businesses on the 300 block of State Street, 400 and 500 block of East Grand Avenue, 100 block of West Grand Avenue and the 400 block of Pleasant will have those clues.
Each word will have a color and there will be seven in total.
Prizes will also be available for participants who solve the puzzle including gift cards and a gift basket.
Participants can find the Word Scramble Sheet in at the Downtown Beloit Association office or on their website.
Shauna El-Amin, executive director of Downtown Beloit Association says the event was started because of COVID-19 to give the community a safe opportunity to join in on the fun.
"We just really want to get families down here and into our community to check out our businesses and what they have to offer," El-Amin said. "We are really excited about continuing this.