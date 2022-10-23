Downed power line causes fire at vacant Rockford home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A fire at a Rockford home Sunday afternoon was caused by a downed power line, firefighters say.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to the 3000 block of N. Church St. just before 2 p.m. Sunday for a report of a house fire.
RFD says a neighbor noticed smoke on the outside of the home and called 911.
As the first firefighters got to the scene, they found that a tree limb fell on power lines in the backyard of the home. The live wires sparked a fire on the outside of the house.
Firefighters had to fight the fire from the inside of the home. RFD says the fire was put out quickly.
The home was vacant and in the process of being sold, according to the fire department. No one was inside the home.
Damage from the home is estimated at $10,000.