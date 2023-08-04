'Don't Wait, Get Your Kids Up-To-Date' campaign aims to remind parents to schedule vaccinations

CHICAGO — A new Illinois Department of Public Health awareness campaign, "Don't Wait, Get Your Kids Up-To-Date" has launched to remind parents and guardians of schoolchildren to schedule routine vaccinations.

These vaccinations should be scheduled with the child's primary care provider ahead of the coming school year.

Recent measles and chickenpox outbreaks emphasize the importance of being protected from vaccine-preventable infections.

The "Don't Wait, Get Your Kids Up-To-Date" digital media campaign coincides with August being National Immunization Awareness Month.

“Vaccinations remain one of our greatest public health achievements,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “Vaccines have resulted in the eradication of smallpox, the near elimination of polio, and decreased levels of many infectious diseases across the United States and world. As a pediatrician, I encourage parents to place routine children’s vaccines at the top of their back-to-school checklists. Don’t wait, get your kids up-to-date!”

The CDC recommends vaccines for children and adolescents based on age, health conditions, and other factors.

While parents of school-aged children should review the CDC's guidelines and speak to their primary care provider, special attention should be given to the key vaccines recommended for kids between ages four and six.

These vaccines include, but are not limited to, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) and chickenpox (varicella.)

From ages 11 to 12, kids should be vaccinated for tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis (Tdap), meningococcal (MenACWY) and human papillomavirus (HPV.)

The CDC has also developed an Assessment Tool that helps identify vaccines that protect from certain high-risk, medical, or living conditions.

The State of Illinois follows the CDC’s recommendations on the minimum immunization requirements for children enrolling or entering a child care facility or school, the latest of which can be found here.