Donating soles to help souls

ROCKFORD — Shoes are being donated this month to help kids in need.
Soles 4 Souls was started by Kidz Image Clothing owner Joey Fote Jr. who wanted to do something positive for the kids of Rockford.
"My business focus is majority on kids, I love kids," said Fote Jr. "I wanted to do something positive to impact the community and this is my first go to."
The goal is to raise over 200 shoes to donate to Rock House Kids and other children and adults in need of new footwear.
"This will help them build their self esteem, confidence and dignity, they won't have to worry about their life circumstances they can worry about just being a kid," said Fote Jr.
Shoe sizes from Kids 1 to 13 are being accepted and adults to size 13 as well. The biggest need is for kids sizes 1 through 7.
The shoe drive will last through the end of May. Shoes can be donated at all three YMCA locations and Peak Fitness in Loves Park.
YMCA of Rock River Valley
Puri Family YMCA
Northeast Family YMCA