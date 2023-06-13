Dolly Parton is sending Illinois kids books in the mail

ROCKFORD — The Dollywood Foundation, Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker partnered together to allocate 1.6 million dollars to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, to mail books to children in Illinois. These books are gifted to children ages 0 to 5 of any income level.
Stratton and Pritzker met Tuesday with other officials to announce the partnership at Maplewood School in Cahokia Heights, which is a school who enrolls roughly 350 students from Kindergarten through 8th grade.
To learn more about the imagination library, you can visit the website.