Dog rescued from Rockford house fire

Sharon Ave. fire

ROCKFORD -- Rockford Fire crews rescued a dog trapped in a house fire.

The fire happened Friday in the 2000 block of Sharon Avenue.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire and rescue 1 dog.

Sharon dog saved

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

