Dog rescued from Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD -- Rockford Fire crews rescued a dog trapped in a house fire.
The fire happened Friday in the 2000 block of Sharon Avenue.
Crews were able to quickly contain the fire and rescue 1 dog.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
