“Doctors warn of a 'tripledemic' this winter, what viruses to look out for and how to be proactive

As of Tuesday, Winnebago county is the only county in the state of Illinois with a high community level for COVID-19 with a case rate per 100,00 people sitting at 228.
However, Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department said this is because of our current vaccination rates.
"I want to remind the public that we have not been down too low but I also want to say that if you were to look over our vaccination rates as compared to other counties in our state, we have lower vaccination rates so in terms is it a direct causal well certainly we know that vaccines are one of our most effective tools in preventing covid-19" Dr.Sandra Martell, Public Health Administrator said.
With the holidays in full swing, health care professionals expect another spike in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday.
"I know some individuals are talking about testing before the holidays and then testing upon return before they send their children back to school and that's not a guarantee necessarily, but I think it's another strong piece that you can use," said Dr. Martell.
Dr. Martell also mentioned that the Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), are also important to look out for right now.
"When you talk about the respiratory syncytial virus and again RSV so typically, there is a very what will call kind of a wheezing cough because it affects the very small airways of a child, and it's one of the leading causes of ammonia in that age range," said Dr. Martell.
Health experts say 3.5% of staffed inpatient beds are currently in use with confirmed COVID-19 cases as well.
COVID numbers for Winnebago county are updated online through the Winnebago County Health Department every Thursday.