Doctor expands reproductive health services in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A Wisconsin doctor is moving forward with opening a second clinic providing reproductive rights to women.
Doctor Dennis Christensen has first office located on Auburn Road in Rockford. It offers services to women who are seeking care concerning reproductive rights including abortions.
The second clinic, which is currently under construction, will be located on Maray Drive.
Both clinics will offer services to women not only from Illinois but from Wisconsin and Iowa as well.
"The 611 Auburn clinic is just set up to distribute medication for abortion. The one on Marary Drive is going to be set with facilities to do surgical procedures," Dr. Dennis Christensen said.
Christensen said since the renovations have started, he's hopeful the clinic will open its doors in three months.