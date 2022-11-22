Do Not Call Registry List

Rockford (WREX) — More than 280,000 complaints were logged in the last fiscal year about telemarketers posing as someone their not.
The calls can be either Robocalls or Live calls where most of them pose as a representative of the I.R.S or for Social Security. To help with people this there is a new list people can sign up for to try to prevent this.
That is the Do Not Call Registry, It protects people from receiving calls from most telemarketers. So far more than 2.5 Million people have signed up for the service and have added more than 246 million numbers to the list of do not call.