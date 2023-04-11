DNC announces Chicago as host of 2024 Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO — The Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday that Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
The event will occur at the United Center from August 19 through 22.
“Chicago is a great choice to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention,” said President Joe Biden.
“Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress including building an economy from the middle out and bottom up, not from the top down. From repairing our roads and bridges, to unleashing a manufacturing boom, and creating over 12.5 million new good-paying jobs, we’ve already delivered so much for hard working Americans – now it’s time to finish the job.”
“I am thrilled that Democrats will take the stage in Chicago to share our party’s vision and values,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.
“The Midwest reflects America and will give Democrats an opportunity to showcase some of President Biden and Vice President Harris’s most significant accomplishments for American families. I’m grateful to the leadership of Chicago’s bid for being great partners, as well as to the other cities for putting forward such strong bids.”
“The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will welcome people from across the nation to an unforgettable event highlighting our party’s vision for lifting up working families and those who too often have been left out and left behind,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.
“Our great global city and its diverse communities, unparalleled hospitality, and world renowned venues shows off the best of America and its people represent the heart of our country.”
The DNC is returning to the Midwest's "blue wall" — a critical Democratic stronghold that includes Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota.
This group was found to be crucial to the 2020 victory of President Biden and Vice President Harris as well as the Democrat's success in the 2022 midterm elections.
"Chicago is a world-class city that looks like America and demonstrates the values of the Democratic Party,” said Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson of Chicago.
“We are unmatched when it comes to hosting events of this scale. I look forward to working closely with the DNC to facilitate a spectacular convention that showcases Chicago's diverse culture, our beautiful lakefront, our renowned hospitality sector, and our best asset: our amazing people."
Chicago was selected after a site selection process led by DNC Director of Convention Planning Alex Hornbrook and based on input from an advisory group that focused on housing, transportation, security, accessibility, and production logistics.
The RNC will host the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from July 15 through 18.